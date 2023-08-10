The Laurel School Board approved a tentative contract on Wednesday with the Laurel Teachers’ Association, thus avoiding a strike authorized in July by the union.
The five-year agreement will run from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2028.
The school board voted 5-0-1 to accept the agreement. Board President Tim Redfoot, Korie Enscoe, David Kuth, Mike Parker and Bob Dicks voting in favor. Alan Carlson abstained.Vice President Jim McGee, Jeff Hammerschmidt and Lance Nimmo were absent.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the contract is the same document presented to the district and the union on July 12, which has been vetted by the leadership and legal teams of both sides, and meets the “expectations” of the union and district.
He said he expects a 30- to 60-day time-frame for a final review. He expects the board to vote on the final contract by the Oct. 11 meeting.
Teachers’ association President Bill Allmann Jr. said members are excited and thankful for the new contract and they did not want a strike. He said the agreement is essentially the same as what the association approved in May.
“We’re looking forward to a new school year without any distractions,” Allmann said. “All of us wanted us to get in front of the kids.”
The average annual salary increases are 2.34 percent, which is about one-half a percent less than similar contracts in Lawrence County.
Laurel teachers typically rank in the top six for school districts in the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for average salary.
“The teachers also average over 19 years in public education with over 17 years on average at Laurel.
In sum, a veteran staff that has committed their professional lives to the district took less of a percentage since they have a higher annual salary.
Medical benefits will remain the same, with full-time employees participating in a qualified high-deductible plan of $1,500 for a single and $3,000 for a multiple-person plan. The minimums are expected to increase based on limits set by the Internal Revenue Service.
The district will not contribute to a health savings account, which is a separate benefit from medical insurance. The district’s contribution will be reduced from 73 percent to 67 percent, the lowest in Lawrence County.
The teachers’ union on July 11 nearly unanimously voted to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached by Aug. 31.
“We had no intention of going into a strike,” Redfoot said.
A major dividing point in the contract negotiations was the level of medical benefits retired employees are eligible for. Negotiations on current employee salaries and health care coverage were previously agreed upon.
This agreement will end district medical benefit obligations to future retirees when the contract ends in 2028. Allman said medical benefit obligations for future retirees can be renegotiated in the future.
The ending of this obligation stands the save the district significant sums of money. Each multiple-person policy costs over $27,000, and in the future could easily be forecast at over $30,000.
Redfoot said the negotiations took more than nine months.
A “handshake agreement” was reached in May, but Redfoot said there was a paragraph in the document regarding the future retiree benefits the district felt was “unfinished” and “unfocused.” He said he was disappointed when the association authorized a strike and made what he called disparaging posts about the district on social media.
“We didn’t want this drama. All we wanted was a conversation with the teachers,” Redfoot said. “I respect the teachers for their position.”
Rich said he appreciates the teachers work with students, stating students have been steadily improving year after year.
He noted a recent report from the Pittsburgh Business Times showing the district improved its rank from 303rd out of the 500 state school districts for standardized tests to 108th in 2023. Laurel, according to the article, showed the greatest improvement out of all eight county school districts since 2011 and the greatest improvement coming out of the pandemic.
“The train is on the tracks moving in the right direction,” Rich said. “We keep moving forward.”
The Neshannock Township School District is the highest-ranked district in the county in the PBT rankings at 106, followed by Mohawk (135), Shenango (141), Union (190), Ellwood City (273), Wilmington (278) and New Castle (477).
