The Laurel School Board during its Wednesday meeting accepted the resignation of varsity girls head track coach Alexandra Rice.
Rice has accepted a teaching position in Struthers, Ohio.
The driving distance between the two schools would make it difficult for her to continue.
“I enjoyed every second I had coaching and I want to thank you again for the opportunity,” she said. “I am sad to go, but I am really hoping it won’t be my last experience at Laurel.”
Rice said she fell in love with the district and hopes to be back if something opens at the elementary school.
“Thank you again for everything you’ve done for me and for giving me the opportunity to coach and shape these students,” she said. “I appreciate everything Laurel has done for me and (I) had the best time coaching.”
In other business, the board:
•Hired Reagan Mittler as a paraprofessional at $21,600 a year, Katelyn Weisenstein as a full-time secretary for Laurel Middle-High School at $14 an hour, Jason Burkes as assistant boys golf coach at $2,750 and Sean DeJohn as a secondary English teacher at $52,787 a year.
•Named James Smolnik and Rob Hardy substitute bus and van drivers at $103 a day.
•Appointed Patrick Silhanek as a mentor teacher for DeJohn at $600.
•Approved 50- and 25-cent per hour pay increases for George Drane and Alexis King, respectively, as substitute custodians.
•Appointed Madisyn Clark as National Honor Society advisor at $575.
•Granted tenure to teacher Kimberly Stewart.
•Announced that student breakfasts will be free for 2023-24. Elementary student lunches will be $1.50 and secondary lunches will be $2. Adult breakfasts and lunches will be $2 and $4.50, respectively.
•Announced that Dr. Gary Snow will provide dental exams for $500.
•Increased pay for strength and conditioning trainer Jeff Smiley from $9.25 an hour to $10 an hour.
•Accepted a resignation from assistant girls softball coach Chris Lombardo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.