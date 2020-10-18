Can you hear me now?
For the Laurel School District, the answer should soon be yes. After the district's phone system had prevented calls from being received this year, a new phone system is in the process of being installed.
The school board voted 9-0 unanimously during its Wednesday meeting to approve an agreement with Full Service Network for a new VoIP phone system at a cost of $1,149.99 per month for 60 months. VoIP, or voice over internet protocol, is a phone system that allows a person to call using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. It also allows voice messages to be sent to email.
Director of administrative services Robert Lee said as soon as the pact was voted on Wednesday, he would send the agreement to the company, and it would install three phone lines on Thursday.
"As soon as we have them sign, they're going to come (Thursday) so that no matter what, we have service in the central office, high school office and elementary office," Lee said. "We will not be without service. We will be able to take calls."
The board also voted unanimously on several personnel hires, including hiring Nadia Engel as interim secondary assistant principal at a per diem of $350 per day. Her hire, along with Mark Frengel's modified job title to secondary principal middle/high school account, is a response to the retirement of high school principal Kevin Mahoney, whose last day in the district is Nov. 3.
In other action at the 38-minute meeting, the board:
•Hired Anthony Conti, Justin Doughty, Alec Snyder and Nathaniel Luffey's employment as members of the streaming crew ($7.25 an hour); Jessica Miles as assistant choreographer ($1,000); Dawne Skerbetz and Don Rodgers as co-advisers of the National Honor Society ($550 each)
•Approved an agreement with OpenArc for technical support not to exceed $40 an hour for no more than 120 days
•Approved volunteers and non-instructional substitutes
•Approved Anne Harris to attend a two-day online speech-language workshop for $595 and another one-day online webinar for $279
•Approved Lori Dado to attend an online nursing workshop for $179 and a substitute
•Approved the retirement of bus driver Sheila Meyer and resignations of Tara Sheffler, Jeanenne Michaels, Lisa Boston and Jason Hooks
•Approved an agreement with Dr. Hugh Shearer as the football team physician at a rate of $175 per game
•Approved an agreement with the New Castle School of Trades for Laurel students
•Approved a change in policy that would allow the school's administration to update the district's health and safety plan without having to meet as a board as a whole
•Approved a veterans tax exemption for a property owned by Michael Szymanski in Slippery Rock Township.
