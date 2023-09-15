The Laurel School Board unanimously approved a policy that regulates who competes in a female athletic program at the district’s facilities.
This action was done Wednesday during the board’s monthly voting meeting.
The policy states biological females are defined with XX chromosomes and biological males are defined with XY chromosomes. The policy, effective immediately, would expire only if a state law would demand otherwise.
The district will not entertain, permit, allow or recognize an opponent who competes against a Laurel female athletic program hosted at a Laurel facility and has an athlete on their roster who does not have XX chromosomes.
If a female athlete, with XX chromosomes, wishes to compete against male athletes with XY chromosomes, it would have to be at the athlete’s own risk in the male division.
During the board’s committee meeting Sept. 6, Superintendent Leonard Rich said this resolution is very similar to a policy adopted by the state of Nebraska.
Rich said the district will share the policy with the district’s opponents, though at this point districts do not have to notify if one of their players is transgender.
Rich said it will be up to individual coaches if they want to withdraw their players in away games against teams with transgender players, citing health and safety concerns.
“I just think you withdraw and don’t put them in the situation,” said board member Mike Parker.
Rich said he expects this policy to be legally challenged in the future, but said he wants the district to be proactive and would rather “go down swinging” than do nothing at all.
The PIAA — Pennsylvania’s scholastic sports governing body, which is made up of 12 districts including the WPIAL, where Laurel competes — has allowed all school districts and building principals in the state to make a determination regarding transgender athletes or individuals playing on teams of the opposite sex.
In other business, district Director of Transportation Joe Sager received the Pride and Promised Award for September.
Rich said the district will treat the transportation department to brunch made by culinary arts students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The board also:
•Accepted the retirement of maintenance worker Richard Stelter and resignations of Cameron Nicholson as junior high girls track coach, Madison Jaszemski as assistant varsity cheer coach, Silva Bhattacharya as a middle school cafeteria worker, Heidi Tysver-DiGiovine as a substitute aide and Tyler Harrier as elementary custodian.
•Approved an agreement to pay secondary English/language arts teacher Shawn DeJohn $67,238 a year.
•Appointed Sean DeBiase eighth-grade trip club advisor and yearbook advisor for $1,000 and $2,400, respectively, Nathan Daubenspeck musical orchestral director at $1,200, Drue Flora head girls varsity track coach at $3,225, Shawn DeJohn as assistant eighth-grade boys basketball coach at $3,125, William Garroway as assistant softball coach at $2,400 and Adrianna Stelter as bus monitor substitute at $53 a day.
•Named 2023-24 Stream Team students Christopher Fandozzi, Zandon Shaffer, Dante DiGiovine, Benjamin Daugherty, Tage Shaffer, Leeland Allison and Logan Parsons. Fandozzi and Zandon Shaffer will make $10.50 an hour; the rest will make $10.
•Approved Dr. James Gardner III as school physician at $5,000.
•Learned the volleyball program will receive new nets to run concurrent practices in the new gym.
•Heard Board President Tim Redfoot’s desire for new fencing for the softball field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.