The Laurel School Board approved its first property tax increase in seven years for its 2023-24 budget.
Property owners will be expected to pay $33 to $101 more in taxes.
The budget calls for revenues of $19.6 million and expenditures of $21.8 million; the district will use $2.1 million from its savings to help balance the budget.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the tax increase would generate about $200,000. The board raised taxes due to concerns over the state not giving the district funding if taxes remained the same.
Rich said the district will need to look carefully at its expenditures, which have averaged $1 million more in expenditures than revenues in recent years.
A total of $15 million is needed for salaries and benefits and $900,000 will be used to repair roofs on both school buildings. In addition, $260,000 will be used for a water softener system.
In other business, the board:
•Approved the resignations of Title I paraprofessional Delita Doran, certified school nurse Jennifer Mausser and middle-high school social studies teacher Anatoli Dorosh.
•Appointed Paula Lenox academic games advisor at $681, as well as advisor for the newly-created KNEX Club at $400. The latter is for seventh- and eighth-graders using the toy brand to work on challenges and projects.
• Reappointed Jennifer Conrad board secretary at $3,000.
•Hired Amanda Long and Jessica Niles as coaches for the new bocce team for general and special education students at a split rate of $3,225. The Laurel SADD Club will be dissolved and replaced with the bocce team called Super Spartan Spirit to help connect students with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
•Hired Madisyn Clark as a secondary math teacher, Kaylin Clingensmith as a secondary art teacher and Erin Shaffer as an elementary clerical aide.
•Approved $1 an hour pay increase for instructional and clerical aides; $500 for vocational-agricultural tutor, tech ed tutor, Title I paraprofessionals and assistant athletic director; 50 cents more an hour for event manager, school police officers and summer tech assistance, 75 cents more an hour for school nurse and $5,000 more a year for the athletic director.
•Honored art teacher Susan Gryn, high school math teacher Donald Rodgers, custodian Wayne Eppinger and special education aide Susan Dzemyan with the June Pride and Promise award.
•Was asked to provide funding for two portable volleyball courts inside the high school gymnasium for concurrent practices. The lowest estimated cost of $25,000 was budgeted for the 2022-23 school year, but the device has not been purchased over concerns regarding placement in the gym.
