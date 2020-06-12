By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
The Laurel School District formally adopted its budget for the upcoming school year at its board meeting Tuesday night.
The $19,533,006 budget, approved on its second reading Tuesday, includes dipping into the general fund to make up for a $1,106,478 shortfall.
The general fund payment is due to several one-time capital improvements the district is planning, such as painting the elementary school, installing a new gym floor, having two elementary rooftop handlers, modernizing the elevator, installing parking lot lights, sealing and paving, and purchasing a van, a car and cafeteria dishwasher.
There is no millage increase.
The board also after a discussion approved the leasing of a driver’s education vehicle and made several personnel hires.
The district entered into a lease agreement with Preston Ford of Sharon for a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. The agreement is for 15,000 miles and a monthly payment of $325.
The board approved the hire of Kimberly Stewart as an elementary teacher at a salary of $49,387, and Emily Discello as a secondary English teacher at a salary of $50,887. Also hired were Aaron Sickafuse in the instructional technology department, Brad Glenn as custodian, Rodger Phipps as events manager, Tressa McBride as executive secretary to the superintendent/summer inventory receiver/PIMS coordinator, Tara Sheffler as interim board secretary and Mallory Morrison as human resources/payroll secretary. Board secretary Mary Kosek’s resignation was approved, as were those of Lori Hites and Patricia Miles as National Honor Society co-advisers.
In other business, the board:
•Awarded the a paving pid to Protech Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. for a bid of $77,683.38.
•Approved the district entering into an agreement with CM Regent Insurance Company through Pontius Insurance Company Agency to provide general liability and workers compensation insurance for the 2020-21 school year.
•Approved the letter and authorized a payment between the district and Nutrition, Inc. concerning a renegotiated remaining balance. The payment made was $24,991.38.
•Approved an amendment of the Act 93 Compensation Plan, which will reflect the director of administrative services receiving a $1,500 raise for the 2020-21 school year and an additional $1,500 raise the following year.
•Granted permission for a Shenango Area School District Student to attend Laurel High School as a tuition student in the agriculture education program. Tuition will be paid by the student’s home district and transportation will be the responsibility of the parents.
