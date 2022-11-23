The United Way of Lawrence County will sponsor a local Latino Needs Assessment at 6 p.m. Monday in the New Castle High School auditorium.
Dr. Patricia Documet, associate professor and director of the Doctoral Program in Behavioral and Community Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh, will be one of two speakers. She will be joined by Monica Ruiz-Caraballo, executive director of Casa San José, a Latino immigrant resource center in Pittsburgh.
The public is encouraged to attend.
In the fall of 2017, Lawrence County started to see an influx of Latino families arriving after Hurricane Maria had hit the island of Puerto Rico hard, and many of the families were sent stateside by FEMA.
Reports at the time indicated that next to Florida, Pennsylvania received the highest number of families relocating because of the crisis in Puerto Rico. Maria Delgado-Santana, commissioner of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, alerted the United Way and has been working with the community to help these families acclimate.
“The language barriers seems to be the hardest challenges that these families face,” Delgado-Santana said. “Lawrence County does not have a Latino church, club, or organization that could assist with this population, as other cultures did when they arrived to Lawrence County. It has been a struggle for these families.”
She added that some programs have been put into place with the help of such community partners as the Lawrence County commissioners, Mental Health/Development Services, Caroline Knox Foundation, Almira Foundation, Lawrence County Community Foundation and PNC Bank.
Along with private donations, these have helped to help support English as a Second Language classes, Mattress Program, provision of small household items, and most importantly, the upcoming Latino Needs Assessment.
“The Latino Needs Assessment was needed to determine the next steps for these Latino families by examining the nature and causes of any issues, and set priorities for future action,” said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County.
Documet echoed that thought.
“Lawrence County has an emerging Latino community, having grown 110 percent between 2010 and 2020,” she said.
“It is a resilient community, anchored in family values, and strong work and educational initiative. To fully achieve its potential, the Latino community could benefit from an organized community building effort, celebrations, offering English classes, and hiring community health workers (promotores) to offer services on specific needs, such as health, housing, and education.”
New Castle High School was chosen to host the assessment because the district has been impacted the most by families who have young children with English as their second language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.