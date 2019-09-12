A fair to celebrate the arrival of Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria two years ago will take place Saturday.
The Latino Health Fair is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. It is open to the public and will include health information and screenings, mass feeding, and activities for children.
According to Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, more than 50 families that migrated to the county following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
"Our agencies, churches, and elected officials have been working to make sure the families are connected to our local services and programs," Young said. “Many of the services and basic household needs for this population do not exist in our community. The majority of our agencies, government offices, and businesses do not have bilingual staff, therefore communication continues to be an ongoing issue.”
United Way, she said, has been working with local foundations and elected officials, to provide financial assistance to help with English Second Language classes.
Luz Colon, executive director, of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, will be in New Castle for the Latino Health Fair on Saturday. The advisory commission is dedicated to advising the governor on policies and legislation that impact Latino American communities. The panel and its commissioners have served Pennsylvania’s growing Latino community since 1971. To date, there are 1 million Latinos that call Pennsylvania their home.
The Latino Health Fair is sponsored in part by a grant from the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, United Way of Lawrence County, UPMC and First Presbyterian Church.
For more information or questions, contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528.
