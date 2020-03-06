HARRISBURG — Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle made it clear Thursday that the governor’s proposal to help pay for state police by charging local governments a fee isn’t any more popular than his prior attempts to get local communities to share the cost.
Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing a revamped strategy for sharing the cost of local police services provided by state police. The governor has repeatedly sought, unsuccessfully, to get the Legislature to approve a plan to collect a fee from communities that don’t have local police and rely on state police for protection.
The new idea -- to levy a fee on all local governments, whether they have local police or not, based on a formula that includes population and the wealth of the community -- doesn’t seem to have any more traction than the previous proposals, according to feedback from lawmakers at a Thursday budget hearing appearance by Budget Secretary Jen Swails.
“This is worse than the previous proposals,” said state Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Delaware County. Communities in her southeastern Pennsylvania district don’t like that they would get charged even though they spend local tax dollars to provide local police protection, she said. In some municipalities, the cost of police consumes half the local budget already, she said.
Swails told lawmakers that the newest proposal was intended to try to overcome the objections raised by Wolf’s previous efforts to accomplish the same thing – generate funding, $136 million, to help cover the cost of providing state police coverage.
The move to charge every municipality something, was intended “to make it more fair,” she said.
The move to share the cost of state police service is fueled by concern over the amount of money for state police being taken out of the Motor License Fund, which is largely funded by gas tax, Swails said. Rural lawmakers have opposed the governor’s previous efforts to charge a fee on communities without local police, arguing that state police spend as much or more time helping larger communities with police departments as they do helping small communities without police.
Thursday, state Rep. Lynda Culver, R-Northumberland County, said the current proposal isn’t popular either.
“It’s causing a little bit of panic,” Culver said.
Culver said that local communities won’t be able to easily absorb the extra cost.
David Sanko, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors called the state police fee plan “a grossly unfair proposal.”
People are already paying state taxes to support state police protection and it should be up to local officials to determine if they want to ask local taxpayers to pay more for local police protection, he said.
“This latest scheme to pick the pockets of local governments’ residents in the name of public safety for costs of the state police is nothing more than the 2020 version of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said. “What’s next? Charging to fill potholes?”
One of the major issues is that the Wolf Administration’s formula for calculating the proposed fee isn’t clear, Culver said.
“I represent 28 municipalities,” Culver said. “There is great disparity and vast and varied between what they would be charged and it’s hard to explain. When you are neighboring municipalities, why one is being charged several thousand and one is $15,000?”
According to projections provided by the governor’s office, Snyder County’s Penn Township, with 4,400 residents and no police department, would be charged $350,000; while neighboring Monroe Township, with 4,100 residents and no police department, would be charged $132,000. Shamokin Dam Borough in Snyder County has a police department and 1,700 residents. Shamokin Dam would be charged about $14,000 under the projections from the governor’s office.
Culver said that local residents are going to wonder if they’re going to get improved service from the state police if they are being asked to pay more.
“This is to maintain the police force we have now,” Swails said.
Information provided by the governor’s office indicated that the fee would be calculated based on the population of the municipality, income levels and the costs of each state police station. While all communities will be charged a fee, communities without local police would be charged more than they would if they had local police, according to information provided by the governor’s office.
According to information provided by the governor’s office, Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County, which has a population of more than 40,000 people and no local police department would be charged $3 million a year under the plan. On the other hand, Trafford Borough in Allegheny County, which has a population of just over 100 people and has a police department, would be charged $27 a year.
