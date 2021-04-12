The philanthropy of a New Castle woman and her family is being posthumously recognized for helping to fund the research of oncologist Dr. Dennis J. Slamon at the University of California in Los Angeles.
The late JoAnn Esposito — who spearheaded a fundraising effort called Par for the Cure — together with her family, friends and supporters, have raised more than $1.5 million, specifically for Slamon’s research.
Slamon, whose home town is also New Castle, is leading the world fight against breast cancer. His many years of research have led to the development of Herceptin, a targeted biological therapy introduced in 1998 that has saved and extended the lives of millions of breast cancer patients by targeting a specific genetic alteration.
Par for the Cure’s latest contribution of $200,000 this year will go to benefit new clinic trials conducted by Slamon at UCLA and in Nevada, which were launched this week.
Slamon, 72, a world renowned director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, has received many other world and national awards and recognitions for his work that has led to the development of successful targeted cancer therapies. Those advances also helped pave the way for other targeted cancer therapies.
It was in the early 1980s when Slamon identified a new, more aggressive subtype of breast cancer called HER2-positive (HER2+), and in 1987, he discovered the link between the HER2+ gene alteration and aggressive breast cancer. He then proved the theory that if researchers could identify what was altered in a cancer cell compared to normal cells, they could attempt to target and treat it.
About 20 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have HER2+; roughly 200,000 to 250,000 women are diagnosed each year worldwide with that subtype, according to information from UCLA. Before Slamon’s discovery, prognoses and survival rates for women with the subtype were significantly worse than for other breast cancers. Women with HER2+ breast cancer now have among the best prognoses compared with all women with breast cancer, and Slamon’s research has shown that Herceptin increases the length of time that patients live after their diagnoses by more than 50 percent.
Esposito was one patient whose hope was renewed by Slamon’s work after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. Her treatment extended her life another 14 years, and during that time she became one of Slamon’s biggest crusaders for funds for his research through Par for the Cure.
She lost her battle with recurring cancer on April 8, 2017.
Esposito’s name is to be added posthumously to a philanthropist partners donor wall at the Translational Oncology Research Laboratories, where Dr. Slamon has conducted his lifelong research. The Par for the Cure group already occupies a spot on that plaque.
Esposito and her family started Par for the Cure in 2005 with a golf outing in Las Vegas, for the purpose of helping to fund Slamon’s research. She and her husband, Andy, were living in New Castle when she was diagnosed. Brian Esposito, their son, lives in Las Vegas, and the flagship golf outing there became an annual event and has branched out to other events in both locales. Other funds raised were from the Par for the Cure efforts in New Castle at Back to the 50’s, King and Queen of Hearts, Pink Out games and concerts.
The golf outing and a Grapes and Hops festival were in their 10th year in 2019. The family shared with the golfers that year that they wanted to reach a goal of $200,000, and several golfers stepped up and donated large sums of money. The event has brought the total amount of money raised for Slamon’s research to $1.6 million, Brian Esposito said.
Brian Esposito commented, “We were excited that through the funds that we raised, we were able to help fund Dr. Slamon’s research as he launches new clinical trials through UCLA and Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.”
Those trials in Las Vegas were to have begun Thursday, which also marks the anniversary of the date that Esposito died.
“We are doing this in memory of my mom,” Esposito said of the $200,000 contribution.
According to a statement from UCLA, “With this latest gift, Par for the Cure has contributed $1.5 million to this vital work.
These gifts honor the memory of JoAnn Esposito, whose inspiration as a cancer warrior will be recognized with a permanent special listing on the Philanthropic Partners donor wall at the UCLA Translational Oncology Research Laboratories.
“The Philanthropic Partners donor wall recognizes Dr. Slamon’s most generous and thus most impactful supporters, those who have made his life-changing work possible over more than two decades,” The UCLA statement says. “He sees the donor wall every time he enters the main entrance of the UCLA Translational Oncology Research Laboratories, as do his colleagues and associates.”
dwachter@ncnewsonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.