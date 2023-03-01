New Castle has had a very interesting history when it comes to race relations, particularly when it comes to the treatment of Black people.
That was the message from Larry Pugh, a former star football player and teacher in the New Castle Area School District, during a Black History Month presentation Monday at the New Castle Public Library.
Pugh, drafted to the Cleveland Browns and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998, spoke about how the city was home to two Underground Railroad houses, including one where Pizza Hut sits on Jefferson Street.
At the same time, there was a period when a branch of the Ku Klux Klan was located in the city, and even had a rally in Cascade Park before they were driven out of town by 1926.
“I enjoy talking about it. I love history,” said Pugh, 79, who taught in New Castle schools for 32 years. “You do what you love.”
Pugh, who has a history degree from Westminster College and a master’s degree from Howard University in European history, spent a good portion of his presentation talking about the first African slaves that came to the Americas in 1513, as well as the different Black soldiers who served in the wars.
Pugh said slaves were not allowed to fight in the Civil War until the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Following the proclamation, 200,000 Black people enlisted in the Union army, with slaves joining the army once they escaped captivity.
Pugh said New Castle, during the Civil War, was known as a place where slave owners and catchers did not want to go look for runaway slaves, as the people here would attack slave owners when they arrived in town.
Still, Pugh said the U.S. Army was largely segregated during World War I and World War II, noting Black soldiers were treated better in countries like France then in the United States.
He also said there were places in New Castle listed in the former “Negro Motorist Green Book,” that were safe during the era of Jim Crow and segregation, such as the former “Black YMCA” on Elm Street.
He said in the Vietnam War, 300,000 Black men served. He said Black soldiers counted for 31 percent of the total ground troops, and 24 percent of the ground troop casualties.
Pugh said he did not want to make his presentation to indict people for the wrongs of the past, but to enlighten others of the inequities that Black people have faced throughout the nation’s history.
He also spoke about Black military units and individuals who may be lesser known, such as the 369th Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Harlem Hellfighters,” who served in World War I, and Doris Miller, who shot down planes during the Attack on Pearl Harbor and was the first Black American to be awarded the Navy Cross.
His late uncle, Willie Miller, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 to 1968 and served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
Despite not being allowed to vote in his home state of Georgia until 1965, Pugh said Miller never spoke badly against his country and was always seen wearing his Marines hat out in public.
“This is my country too,” Pugh said his uncle told him.
“I was born here. My dad was born here. There is no country like this one.”
Pugh also spoke about non-military inspirational Black Americans, such as Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in America, Mark E. Dean, who co-created the IBM personal computer, Charles R. Drew, who helped develop large-scale blood banks, and Shirley Ann Jackson, who was the first Black woman to earn a doctorate at MIT and was the former president of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
