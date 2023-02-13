In a shuffling of Lawrence County administrators, Laurel’s gain is Ellwood City’s loss.
Kirk Lape was hired Wednesday as the new Laurel Middle-High School principal. He replaces Mark Frengel, who took the same job at Mohawk.
Lape was hired during Laurel’s board meeting Wednesday at a prorated salary of $113,000 a year.
Lape was the seventh, eighth and ninth grade principal at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School. Lape’s resignation was accepted during Ellwood’s Tuesday board meeting, but Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley noted he’ll remain with the district for 60 days as part of a transitional period before moving to Laurel.
“Kirk Lape has served the Ellwood City community successfully as a teacher and administrator for many years,” Shipley said.
“His tenure at Ellwood has required him to respond creatively to ever-changing demands, and he has met those expectations with great success.”
Added Shipley: “He leaves big shoes to fill, and his contributions will be missed.”
Laurel board President Tim Redfoot and board member Jeff Hammerschmidt voted against the hiring, but did not give their reasons for doing so.
Lape, who has been a Lawrence County resident all his life, said he is excited for his new role at Laurel. He is a current school board member at Mohawk.
He said the school, under the direction of Superintendent Leonard Rich and Frengel was heading in the right direction and hopes to continue that positive direction moving forward.
He added many great teachers and students are in Laurel, and is excited to meet and work with the Spartan community.
“I’m really excited about it,” Lape said.
Lape has been in education for 25 years.
After spending one year teaching at the Riverside School District, he spent the last 24 years in Ellwood City. He was a teacher first then spent the last 16 or 17 years in administration.
After spending around six years at the sole principal of Lincoln, for the past three years the school has had co-principals, with Lape in charge of grades 7 through 9.
Lape said he loved working in Ellwood, stating the district had great teachers, administration, students and staff.
“It’s was a great place. I’ll miss them,” Lape said.
Lape said Ellwood is a “tight-knit community,” stating everyone comes together in the district to celebrate any student achievement, whether it’d be academics, athletics or after-school activities like the musicals.
“What they do in Ellwood, they celebrate in Ellwood,” Lape said.
Shipley said the district hopes to hire Lape’s successor during the this transitional period.
