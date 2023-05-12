A manhunt that lasted nearly a month for Leighton Weaver, accused in the shooting death of Lance Louis, ended when police in Florida caught him Wednesday on a stop for a more minor offense.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported Miami-Dade police stopped 20-year-old Leighton Weaver in Miami, reportedly for a stolen bicycle. They saw his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted for homicide and alerted the New Castle police, Salem said.
The Lawrence County district attorney's office will initiate the extradition process to transfer Weaver back to New Castle to answer to the charges in the killing of the 42-year-old Louis, Salem said.
Louis, who lived in Union Township, was shot once in the lower back inside his car in the 1000 block of Adams Street on April 19. After he was shot, Louis tried to drive away and within seconds, his car crashed into a nearby pole and caught fire, according to reports from the police.
The Lawrence County coroner affirmed the cause of Louis’ death was the gunshot wound and not from injuries he sustained in an accident and fire after the shooting. His death was ruled a homicide. The shooting reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. April 19.
Police charged Weaver, a Youngstown resident, with homicide and other offenses, and he was being sought since then on an arrest warrant. Weaver also is wanted on warrants in Youngstown and as a convicted felon is not allowed to have a gun.
In addition to the homicide charge, Weaver in New Castle is facing one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and recklessly endangering another person in connection with Louis' death.
A female passenger who was in Louis’ vehicle suffered compound fractures to her legs in the crash. Her identity is being withheld during the investigation.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reportedly told police there was a dispute between Weaver and Louis. One witness had arranged a meeting between them at an Adams Street address, but Louis stayed in his car when Weaver showed up. Witnesses also told police that Weaver had a .38-caliber black and chrome handgun.
Police have not recovered the weapon.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
