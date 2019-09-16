Overdose deaths have been cut in half, but there’s still work to be done.
That was the message from Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa at last night’s “Light Up the Sky for Recovery” event at downtown’s Riverwalk Park. The event was put on as part of the Together Series, which put on its first gathering — “Community Come Together to Stand Against Violence” on July 31 in the wake of violence and tragedy in New Castle and around Lawrence County in which four young people were killed. September is National Recovery Month.
Together’s organizers Jason Hess and Shannon Crisci-Brock presented Lamancusa with the group’s first community leadership award. The award, which will become annual, is to be presented to someone with dedication, integrity and honorable services to the community and who has had a transformational effect on the community.
“We present the award to highlight the work of community heroes who embody the best spirit of community service and whose work has made the community a better place,” event master of ceremonies Daniel Bailey said.
Lamancusa and his office is in charge of Project Oasis, which identifies distressed neighborhoods and then tries to improve those areas as well as spearheading the downtown ice skating rink, which was expanded last winter in its second year to allow for more skaters.
“I may be the person who is receiving this 2019 around, but I am standing on the shoulders of many people who have got us to where we are today,” Lamancusa said. “When I look at our community, I see a lot of the progress that has been made, but deep down inside I really feel like there’s a lot of work that has to be done.”
In Lawrence County, overdoses are down 50 percent from last year’s 38. So far this year, only 19 people have died from overdose deaths.
“I don’t really dwell too much of the successes of the past, but I know we need to keep forging ahead to make our community the community we want it to be,” Lamancusa said. “There is no one person, no one politician, no one group that is going to get us there. It is going to have to be a community effort where everyone pulls together. That is the only way we will make Lawrence County, New Castle, Ellwood City, we will make those places into the communities we want them to be.”
Prior to the introduction of Lamancusa, Lawrence County’s department heads of first responders were introduced and greeted by state Rep. Chris Sainato. They included New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, city fire Chief David Joseph, county Sheriff Perry Quahliero, MEDEVAC Assistant Chief James Campese, NOGA EMS Captain Mark Sodersten and Wes McLaughlin from McGonigle Ambulance Services.
The more-than-two-hour program, which concluded with sky lanterns and the lighting of candles, featured music, prayer and testimonials about drug addiction. Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo spoke and introduced November’s mayoral candidates Chris C. Frye Jr. and Mark Elisco. James Constant, an Independent, is also running for the office.
