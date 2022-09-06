Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa firmly dismissed internet rumors surrounding his office’s investigation into hazing allegations within the Mohawk Area High School football program.
Lamancusa, invited to address the public at Tuesday’s Mohawk school board meeting, issued a statement of what his investigation found on Friday. The football team had been idle for nearly three weeks while the investigation occurred, culminating in the loss of a preseason scrimmage and the cancellation of two games.
“There were no broomsticks. There was no masturbation. There was no bodily fluids,” Lamancusa said. “I heard all the rumors. In my position, I learned a long time ago you need to be upfront and honest with people.”
Three 17-year-old football players will be charged with juvenile summons after committing “a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault upon five victims” against five fellow team members between noon and 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in a school equipment/utility room, Lamancusa wrote Friday in a letter to the district.
Lamancusa, speaking to the crowd of about 30 in the district’s high school auditorium, noted that 25 witnesses were interviewed during the investigation.
“(There were) no coaches involved, no teachers involved,” Lamancusa said. “It was unsupervised kids. It was the kids and they were the ones who committed the crimes that ultimately are going to lead to their prosecution.”
Lamancusa said his office will be in touch with families through the district attorney’s victim’s coordinator. As of Tuesday, the three 17-year-olds were yet to be charged in the court of common pleas.
District parent Charles Hart, during the public comment period of the meeting before Lamancusa spoke, questioned whether the coaches should be trusted anymore to supervise the children on the team.
“Being a person of the military, I appreciate leadership,” Hart said. “I do not feel what happened was leadership. The old adage, a ship’s captain goes down with the ship. That did not occur. All who embark on a captain’s ship are under his protection, and he dies before he leaves that ship ensuring the safety of everyone on that ship. The coaches, the administration, has failed our children.”
Shandi Hart then asked the board why harder questions are not being asked of what happened.
“When you downplay traumatic events and just say it was a ‘flick and a tap,’ who will these kids come to? Who will they turn to?” she asked. “Will it be drugs, alcohol, abusive relationships, hurting people or possibly hurting other teammates? I’m sorry, but the coaches at Mohawk have let these kids down. That’s not rumor-based. That’s fact.”
Another parent of a team member, Rianna Robinson, asked the board about the status of the accused players. Solicitor Russell Lucas said the district is still bound by student confidentiality laws.
Mohawk is scheduled to play its first game of the season Friday at Laurel.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.