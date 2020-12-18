Lake Road Bridge in Washington Township reopened to traffic at 9 a.m. Friday.
The township-owned bridge, which spans Potter Run, was closed for replacement since Nov. 30. The prime contractor at $220,000 was North Beaver Contracting Co. LLC of New Castle.
