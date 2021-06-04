Lady Spartans claim WPIAL Championship

From staff reports
Laurel High’s softball team captured its third straight WPIAL Class 2A softball championship by holding off Section 4 rival Shenango, 6-5, at California University on Thursday.
Abbie Miles hit a game-tying home run and later doubled home what proved to be the winning tally for the Lady Spartans, who improved to 17-1.
Freshman hurler Autumn Boyd struck out 13 Lady Wildcats, including the final two to end the game.
She allowed six hits, but none in the last two innings to go along with two walks and four strikeouts.
It was the third time the two teams had met this year, with each team winning one of the first two encounters.
Laurel moves on to the PIAA playoffs on Monday when it will play Frazier, the No. 4 team out of the WPIAL, at a site to be announced.
Shenango got another stellar pitching effort from senior Mia Edwards, a Colgate recruit who struck out 12 while surrendering seven hits.
The Lady ‘Cats (16-5) also advance to the state tournament, taking on District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge., also on Monday.
For more coverage, see page B1.
