Both teams are very good.
But only one is still perfect.
That is the Neshannock High girls softball team, which matched unbeaten records with Frazier on Friday in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at California University’s Lilley Field.
The Lady Lancers, who were the tournament’s No. 1 seed, rolled to a 9-1 victory, keeping their record unblemished at 22-0. Frazier, the No. 2 seed, dropped to 18-1.
Addy Frye earned the victory. She went the distance, giving up just four hits and one run, striking out 10 and walking two.
The game was originally set for Thursday but was postponed due to weather.
The win gave Lawrence County its third WPIAL crown in three days. On Wednesday, Union High’s baseball and softball teams won their respective Class 1A titles.
For more details on Neshannock’s victory, see page C1.
