The knowledge that local people were going hungry was gnawing at Debbi Cameron.
"If I know that someone doesn't have any food, it just weighs on me," she said. "It bothers me until I do something about it."
So the manager of the Ladies of the Dukes restaurant on Croton Avenue went to her board of directors and asked if it might consider allowing volunteers to take hot meals to some local residents who were going without during the coronavirus pandemic.
The board readily agreed and Cameron sprang into action, putting together a small group of volunteers four weeks ago to cook for and deliver to local residents.
"I wanted to do something for our senior citizens, especially," she said. "Kids were being taken care of through the high school, but I was worried about our elderly.
"We can't do it every day, but we can do our part."
Cameron sought out Father Kevin Long at St. Elias Orthodox Church on Lynn Street and Father Richard Sallie of St. Nicholas Church on Reynolds Street to obtain lists of those in need.
She also connected with Brenda Moses, chairman of the Meals on Wheels board of directors.
"I asked a couple of girls if they wanted to help and right away they said they did," Cameron said. "We decided to make a penne dinner with a meatball, salad with dressing, bread and cheese. We use the sauce that the Ladies of the Dukes make during the week and we cook our own pasta."
Cameron got help from Gabriella Marino, Tom Skowronski and his wife Cheryl, Emily Sizer, Cindi Salzano, Cara Grant and Patty Vitale. Employee Christian Pasquarello was able to finish her volunteer hours for her senior year at Union.
The group delivers many of the meals or works with Meals on Wheels to get them to their destination.
The Ladies of the Dukes made 75 meals Thursday for Meals on Wheels recipients. Volunteers distributed the meals to their clients along with their weekly frozen meals, according to Moses.
When they informed Meals on Wheels of the donation, "We were just so blown away by that," Moses said. "We were so surprised and grateful. We knew our clients were going to be so happy. Their food is iconic in New Castle, and it's a real treat for them.
"It was just so generous. We didn't ask them to do it, they reached out to us," she said. "A lot of people are out there trying to help and do what they can."
The Ladies of the Dukes team also delivered meals to pharmacists at both Medicine Shoppes, Giant Eagle, Rite Aid, CVS, Hometown Pharmacy and Hyde Drug Store, along with the emergency rooms and intensive care units at UPMC Jameson. Local police, fire, ambulance and EMS workers also benefited from the Ladies of the Dukes' generosity, as did the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
Cameron, whose mother, Charlene Farris, was a waitress at the club for 40 years, said more than 100 meals have been delivered each week, many in the personal cars of volunteers.
"We understand that seniors are in their homes right now and can't get out or they're afraid to go out," Cameron said. "That's what our club is about, service. We donate money every month to four or five different groups and everything is kept local. It makes us feel good to bring even a little bit of good to people.
"You can tell sometimes when they open that door that the little meal you're giving them means everything."
Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this story.
