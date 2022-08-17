The 2022 Hometown Summer Concert Series concludes when The Labra Brothers at the Riverwalk Park stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The Youngstown band is led by brothers Adrian, Cristian, Antonio and David Labra, with additional band members Matt Hayes and Danny Svenson.
The Labra Brothers band itself may only be a few years old, but have been playing together their whole lives. Growing up in Canfield, the family’s biggest show business influence was Los Lobos, admiring their ability to stay true to their Mexican-American heritage and aspired to be like them. They say that music is in their blood as their grandfather grew up playing in a folk band in Mexico.
The Labra Brothers have established themselves regionally, not only as the standard within their core genre of Latin funk and soul, but also as a dynamic and diverse juggernaut of musical presentation. With sibling-driven vocal harmonies at the forefront, their versatility has become more evident with each new original studio recording they have released. In addition to having headlined ticketed shows throughout the region, the band have been featured on a long list of events and productions, such as Brite Winter, the Summit FM 330 Day, Federal Frenzy and the WDVX Blue Plate Special in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Their debut album “Colder Weather” was released in 2019 and a new EP was released in April.
“We provide a change in pace,” Adrian said. “I don’t think there are very many bands in the area that are able to have lyrics in Spanish. I think we’re providing something fresh, and we hope that it’s interesting to listeners.”
For more information on The Labra Brothers follow them on Facebook by searching “The Labra Brothers” or going to www.facebook.com/TheLabraBrothers
The featured food option Friday will be Annie Lee’s Food Truck, and The Confluence will feature its full menu of sandwiches, pizza, wraps, desserts, ice cream, coffees and smoothies. VentiSei Winery, Nina’s Italian Ice, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty will be at the event sharing locally made goods and treats.
“These guys were supposed to join us during the summer of 2021, however the rain prevented their return to the Riverwalk Stage,” said Jeff Feola, event producer. “I’m beyond thrilled that we’re able to bring a modern blend of groove style harmonies with Latin/R&B and funk/soul sounds to the downtown. Over the last two seasons, we’ve had bands of all colors, all sounds, all eras, some led by men, and some led by women, and I hope that we continue to bring diversity to downtown for years to come.”
Attendees are encouraged to take their own chair or blanket to sit on in the park. A 50/50 raffle to benefit New Visions for Lawrence County and downtown revitalization initiatives will be held at each event and New Castle merchandise (T-shirts, hot/cold tumblers and hats) with the city’s new branding will be available for purchase.
The series is made possible in part through the collaboration of Feola Entertainment, The City of New Castle, and New Visions for Lawrence County with the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The District Attorney’s Office, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, Divine Butterfly Supply, and JMG Accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.