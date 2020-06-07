Kurt Thomas, first US man to win world gym title, dies at 64

FILE - In this June 6, 1991, file photo, Kurt Thomas, 35, competes on the pommel horse at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in the compulsory round in Cincinnati. Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal, has died. He was 64. Thomasâ family said he died Friday, June 5, 2020. He had a stroke May 24, caused by a tear of the basilar artery in the brain stem.