By Dave Sutor
CNHI News Service
Richard Downes was three years old when his father, Air Force Lt. Hal Downes, went missing in action in January 1952.
Now president of the Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs, Richard Downes is not sure if his father was killed or captured — even as the nation marks the 70th anniversary of when the Korean War, which started on June 25, 1950.
“When you just don’t know, you grow up with that void that is never filled until you learn what happened,” Downes said. “You look for any reason that he might have lived and hope that he would come back. That kind of impacts how you grow up.”
More than 7,800 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War that lasted until an armistice was entered on July 27, 1953, according to the Department of Defense’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Army Pfc. Gilbert Smith is among them.
The youngest of seven children, Smith left Townville, in Pennsylvania’s Crawford County, to join the service, originally playing clarinet in the United States Army Band. But he “decided that he wasn’t doing his bit for his country, so he opted out of the band and asked for a transfer into the infantry, then was sent to Korea almost immediately,” according to his niece, Joyce Chapman.
Shortly after his arrival in Korea, Smith sent home a letter describing his Thanksgiving dinner there. The family never heard from him again.
He was declared missing on Jan. 7, 1951, and presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953, according to Korean War Project (koreanwar.org), a comprehensive database about KIAs and POWs from the war.
“I met with a representative in Washington when I went down for one of the sessions of the missing in action,” said Chapman, who lives in Meadville, a community about 15 miles from Townville. “He said probably he was hit by a mortar and just vaporized. Pretty good chance. They just never heard. There were people that thought that he was taken prisoner because there were quite a few of them that were taken prisoner and they had to march a great deal of distance and they went to the camps. But we never heard anything.”
Parents of Korean War MIAs and POWs are long since dead. Many siblings and spouses have passed away, too, never knowing what happened to their loved ones.
The children of those MIAs and POWs are now in their 60s and 70s.
“That’s an issue, that frankly the clock is running out for the families of U.S. service members who died during the Korean War,” said Daniel Wertz, program manager for the National Committee on North Korea, a non-governmental organization that works to foster relationships between the United States and North Korea. “The conflict was 70 years ago, so I think the parents of service members who died in that conflict are all long gone. Spouses, siblings are all quite old at this point. The children of Korean War veterans are all aging as well.”
Much of the searching is now being carried on by children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren – along with the Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs.
The nonprofit was organized in 1998, and representatives have traveled to North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, testified before Congress, created the government’s master list of Korean/Cold War missing men and conducted research. The coalition is working to get access to air crash sites, learn about live-sighting reports and recover remains in North Korea.
In 2018, North Korea repatriated 55 boxes of remains, in accordance with an agreement reached between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s ruler, Kim Jong-un. Downes flew with Vice President Mike Pence aboard Air Force Two to be there when the boxes arrived in the United States. Downes called the event a “pretty special” moment in his life.
Military officials estimate the boxes might contain the remains of 100 or so individuals, including some South Koreans.
All total, about 5,300 Americans were believed to be lost in the DPRK.
But tension between the two nations has made getting remains released a challenging and politically fraught endeavor, especially when linked to the issue of North Korea’s nuclear arms program.
“We have long been trying to, like the North Koreans in this scenario, separate the remains recovery – and just learn what happened to these guys – from the nuclear discussions, but it’s hard to do,” Downes said. “The U.S. has been very much against doing that in terms of policy.”
Downes concluded: “It’s just super-frustrating because we could bring them home, but for politics. In a sense, these men are still fighting the war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.