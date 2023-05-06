Bruce Koehler is looking to expand his business’s manufacturing capabilities while also looking to put New Castle on the map via the business’s advertising.
City council approved a conditional use request Thursday to allow the Koehler Brewing Company to open a manufacturing and distribution center at 105 Mahoning Ave., located in the M-1 Light Industrial District in the Seventh Ward.
“Our goal with the building is manufacturing,” Koehler, the co-owner, said at a public hearing Tuesday. “We are looking for a larger manufacturing space.”
Koehler said the company is looking to expand its bottling and canning operation to bottle 6,000 beers an hour at the 48,000-square-foot facility. It would allow the company to expand its distribution to different states.
“This would be our main brewery,” Koehler said.
The company currently has a facility at 231 Park St. in Grove City, which bottles 1,000 beers an hour, while the company also operates the Koehler Brewing Pub at 130 Wampum Ave. in Ellwood City, which bottles around 3,000 beers an hour.
Koehler said packaging on the company’s products would say they were bottled and packaged in New Castle.
“We’re going to make the building look nice inside and out,” Koehler said.
Koehler said this would include fixing the parking lot area, which has around 70 parking spaces, and completing exterior painting. The company would also have two silos outside the facility.
He said the company would start with 10 employees but would look to hire more, and would be open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After starting out with manufacturing, he would like to do facility tours, have a tasting room and create a space to showcase the brand’s history.
The brand was originally started in 1847 in Erie before being bought out in 1978. The brand was revitalized a few years ago.
The company currently has 30 different beer flavors, but only bottles four or five of them.
The company has a purchase agreement for the property that was dependent on council approval of the conditional use request.
“Thank you for choosing New Castle,” said Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile.
Added Councilman Pat Cioppa: “Any business that we get in New Castle is a win.”
Gavrile said if Koehler conducts tours in the future, it could connect to a possible brewery or liquor trail to other places planned in the city.
These include the planned New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery Inc. on East Washington Street and a planned brewery at The Henry on South Mercer Street.
The New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery Inc. is set to open at 334 E. Washington St. in the space, including the caboose, that recently housed Clark’s Studio photography business.
It will make and sell whiskey, vodka, gin and eventually rye, bourbon, rum and memorabilia, as well as provide tours and tastings.
The brewery at The Henry will be owned by the Fulkerson family and occupy the space at 20 S. Mercer St. The liquor trail could also connect to the home-grown brewery owned by Brian Petrus in Oak Park Cemetery called Oak Park Manor.
