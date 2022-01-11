New Castle’s fire department could be gaining more full-time firefighters and saving the city money.
Chief Mike Kobbe appeared before city council at its first caucus meeting of the year Tuesday to speak about the SAFER (Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response) grant, which is federally funded and part of the American Rescue Plan money. The grant has a few components, but Kobbe said the main focus would be on staffing.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Kobbe said.
The 36-month program would allow the compensation for staff.
Kobbe said four part-time firefighters would be promoted to full-time status. Currently, the department pays $160,000 in wages to its six part-time firefighters, but under the grant, there would be a yearly savings of $81,000 or around $240,000 over the term of the grant.
Because New Castle is in distressed economic status, Kobbe said the city would be at the front of the line for the grant with a good chance that it would be renewed after three years.
There are 20 full-time firefighters in the department with two full-time positions open.
“It’s hard to find people to work,” Kobbe said. “Part-time programs across the country in our line of work are failing because people have commitment to their full-time job and can’t commit to part-time sector.”
He noted only six people showed up the last time the department offered its test, down from triple digits when he took it.
“We have a good core group of firefighters right now and I’d like to keep those guys and give them a reason to stay.”
Marco Bulisco, a city fireman and head of the firefighters union, spoke in favor of the grant and said Johnstown — an economically distressed city New Castle has been compared to over the years of Act 47 — has 33 full-time firefighters and three stations.
“It’s almost like being an athlete,” Bulisco said, noting injuries included broken bones, surgeries and a hernia. “As the call volume goes up, it takes more of a toll.”
Kobbe also spoke to council about the city fire department leasing a new ladder truck, a $2 million total investment.
The truck would be a stock unit, as opposed to a custom-made one, making it less expensive.
