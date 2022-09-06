Fred Kobbe said he and his family have been grateful for the community support the family has received this year, following the death of his late wife, Donna Kobbe.
Fred Kobbe, who is the father of New Castle fire department Chief Mike Kobbe, spoke at Tuesday’s New Castle city council caucus meeting.
Kobbe said the family has appreciated the love and support the community has given the family since Donna’s passing.
Donna Kobbe, 75, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at her residence.
The family in June hosted a memorial car cruise in her honor, titled “A Nite on the Innerbelt.”
Fred Kobbe said there were three main goals for that event, all of which were accomplished.
The first was to honor and memorialize the life of Donna.
In her obituary, it stated she worked as a dispatcher for Noga Ambulance Service for 15 years.
The second was to “revitalize” the area of the Columbus Innerbelt in New Castle, as there have been few events in that area of town in quite some time.
The third was to raise money for the Lawrence County Humane Society.
Fred Kobbe said the family would like to host another car cruise at the same location next June 17, and will formerly submit a request to city council to host the event next year.
Fred Kobbe said people who attended the event said they had a great time.
He also said many people had approached him and his family and asked if they would host another event.
