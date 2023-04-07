Laurel School Board member Justin Kirkwood has resigned after serving for nearly 12 years because he is moving out of the district.
“It was truly an honor to serve the community,” Kirkwood said during Wednesday’s board meeting.
“The biggest takeaway I’ve had is that Laurel is special,” Kirkwood said. “No matter where I move, I’ll always be a Spartan.”
Kirkwood, 32, was born and raised in the district. He graduated in 2009 as class valedictorian.
He said he was instilled a sense of pride of the community by his parents who are both Spartan alumni.
“My parents instilled in me a love with the district,” Kirkwood said.
It was that passion to help the district that led him to run, and successfully win a seat on the school board in 2011 at age 21 and won reelection twice.
“I really wanted to serve my community. I wanted to make a difference,” Kirkwood said. “I really enjoyed my time on the board.”
His current term is set to expire Nov. 30.
Throughout his tenure, Kirkwood has served as board president, vice president and Pennsylvania State Education Association representative, and was on the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board for the last two years.
Kirkwood said he has enjoyed working with the other board members and district administration, faculty and staff, saying he has met a lot of great people over the years.
“I will miss being on the board,” Kirkwood said. “I really love Laurel. It’s a wonderful place.”
Superintendent Leonard Rich said Kirkwood has had 12 great years of service, and he appreciated every moment from his tenure.
Rich said the board during its April 12 meeting will appoint Alan Carlson to fill out the remainder of Kirkwood’s term. Carlson had been on the board in the past for 20-plus years and is not seeking another term during the May 16 primary.
Rich said Carlson has the experience to be on the board, while the board members didn’t want to pick any of the five challengers running in the primary election.
