Kings Family Restaurant in Union Township is officially closed.
Employees were told word-of-mouth about the sudden closing when they arrived for their shifts Sunday, but no official word was ever given from management to all employees.
The restaurant, a popular meeting spot for family, friends and devotional functions located in the Union Square Plaza, was locked up for good at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Calls to the restaurant Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., before the posted closing time of 8:30 p.m., resulted in an empty dial tone. A call to Kings’ corporate office in Monroeville had a similar response.
Jarrett Ritenour, the senior vice president of operations for Kelly Operations Group, said an official news release will come Monday morning from Kings’ corporate office in Pennsylvania. He provided no further comment.
