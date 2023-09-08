Hickory Township supervisors Tuesday approved the development and subdivision plans for The Kingdom Place on Harlansburg Road.
The Kingdom Place housing development will have 26 single-family homes on approximately 30.4 acres of land at 1700 Harlansburg Road. Each home will sit on at least one acre of land.
The development is through the company Metrovitalization and is the first large-scale residential development project in the area in over 12 years, according to company president Ricky Trinidad.
Trinidad said The Kingdom Place will offer two- to four-bedroom homes in different styles. Trinidad added the property has already been acquired and that preliminary construction work has started with an office and a temporary road.
He said construction on the homes is expected to begin in 30 to 60 days.
Trinidad also said projects in Union Township on Old Youngstown Road will begin soon. Construction for Royalty Place, a development of 15 single-family homes, and Royalty Camping, an area for RVs, vans and teardrop campers, will begin after the property is acquired by the end of September with construction to follow in October or November.
The developments have drawn the ire of some Lawrence County residents online because of Trinidad’s former company, Metronomic, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2020. The Miami-based business lost more than $87 million, with Trinidad blaming the pandemic.
Hickory Township residents did not speak out about the Kingdom Place plans. Union Township residents who opposed those developments cited increased traffic and the area not being the correct space for an RV park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.