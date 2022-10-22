Cami Schaubroeck had a massive battle facing her, but she dealt with it head on by recruiting an Army.
A prayer Army.
With that, she began a journey that enlisted her family, friends and faith community.
It was by sheer accident in August 2020 that New Castle resident Schaubroeck, a kindergarten teacher at New Castle Christian Academy for 28 years, discovered a lump in her right breast.
Although Schaubroeck, 55, had her yearly mammogram in November 2019 and realizes the importance of having that diagnostic tool, in retrospect, she believes if she had done her regular self-examinations, her breast cancer would have been discovered sooner.
“I was just sitting on the couch and was itchy so I scratched and that’s when I felt the lump,” she said. “It was huge.”
The next day, Schaubroeck had a mammogram and afterward was told to go to the waiting room.
“I had a sinking feeling. I was by myself and this was taking a long time,” she noted. On learning the next step was a biopsy, “I thought, ‘Oh no, this might be cancerous.’”
She started to tell family, close friends and teachers at NCCA and prayers began.
GOING PUBLIC
Her suspicions were accurate. The diagnosis was invasive carcinoma and the cancer had also spread to one lymph node.
The wife of Shawn Schaubroeck and mother of three daughters — Emily Altman, Allison Gallentine and Abby Schaubroeck — and grandmother to five, she was terrified.
“There was a lot of crying for a month or two, panic, fear of the unknown and I initially thought I was going to die.”
But when those tears started drying, she received some most welcome and important advice from her former pastor at First Church of God on Euclid Avenue, where she is a member.
“He said, ‘You need to get your prayer Army ready for battle.’ My faith means everything to me and especially did during this journey.”
So she jumped on Facebook and asked, “Who will be in my Army?
“I went public for prayer. God told me to go public, not for my glory, but for glory to God.”
Almost immediately, hundreds and hundreds of people were on board.
Altman said her mother is very well known in the community and she was happy for the response she received.
“It’s what she deserves,” Altman said. “She has done everything for everyone and she doesn’t ask for anything. That’s what I wanted for her.”
WALKING THROUGH FEAR
Next came tests — MRIs, breast MRIs, blood panels, DNA testing and body scanning.
“Now, doctors make a specific plan for you like a recipe for each individual woman,” Schaubroeck said.
The treatment regimen was to be a course of 16 chemotherapies followed by surgery and then 25 radiations.
“This was all during the height of COVID so people couldn’t be with me. “
But in April 2021, after Schaubroeck had a lumpectomy, more cancerous cells were discovered and the following month, a radical mastectomy was done, in which all tissue down to the chest wall and a few lymph glands were removed.
“I would have taken off any body part if it meant I could stay with my husband, children and grandchildren,” she described.
Through losing her hair and eyelashes and every obstacle she encountered, Schaubroeck’s prayer warriors and her church family were unwavering and an invaluable support system.
“They walked me through my fears and although I knew my fear wasn’t from God, I was paralyzed by fear and it brought anxiety and panic that I never had before.”
As a nurse, Altman said, “I expected the worst-case scenario and I expected to take care of a frail, dying woman but she stayed the same happy, perky woman. With God on her side, she didn’t get that sick from chemo and she healed.”
FRIENDS TO THE RESCUE
Meanwhile, Schaubroeck faced another hurdle. There was a “debacle” with insurance and up to an hour before having her first round of chemo at the rate of $50,000 per session, she had to switch companies in order to be covered. The school rallied and arranged to provide insurance coverage, her daughters organized a bake sale — and in one day raised $4,000 — and then the academy proceeded to have fundraiser after fundraiser, garnering nearly $10,000 to pay for tests and other expenses not covered by insurance.
“The Lord allowed my Army to take away the financial burdens.”
Schaubroeck said she has always loved living in this area and learned to realize just how important community can be during a crisis.
“A few years ago, a wealthy relative asked me why I live in a place that isn’t affluent and I looked at him and told him that I love my community,” she said.
She learned just how deep that love reached when gifts of blankets, food and cards began to pour in, Schaubroeck said, choking up as she pointed out, “You just reach out and they’ll be there for you. We’re like a giant family that helps one another.”
Cancer is terrible, Altman acknowledged, “but this was the first time she got to stop and slow down and people got to help her take care of herself. She’s always taken care of everyone else.”
Now, Altman continued, it’s her mother’s chance to reciprocate the kindnesses.
“She finds people with breast cancer and is always on the phone with someone to help them.”
STUDENT INVOLVEMENT
There was one other group that needed to go along on Schaubroeck’s journey and that was her class of about 20 kindergartners.
Seeing their teacher bald and not always at work every day raised questions. She had sent a letter home to the families, but “I asked the Lord for guidance. I wanted to be transparent to everyone and I couldn’t hide it from them.”
With a gentle approach, “I used it as a teaching moment and showed what happens when a horrible disease meets a mighty God.”
Reading Joshua 1:9 in class, ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go,’ “became my verse.”
Schaubroeck was able to teach remotely during the pandemic and for her second chemo, armed with her iPad, virtually took her students with her to treatment.
“The nurse told the class hello and the students saw the IVs and got to ask the nurse questions and saw that I was OK,” Schaubroeck said.
About the time of the last treatment, it was Chapel Day at school, and all of NCCA’s student body and staff, wearing pink, surprised her with a celebration, sang “The Blessing” and displayed hundreds of origami cranes containing Bible verses inside.
Through her entire ordeal, she leaned heavily on Shawn.
“It was harder on him than me but he was my number one support.”
Schaubroeck now shares survival status with her mother, who fought breast cancer 28 years ago.
“I am a survivor and I want more people to survive this. My goal is to help others.”
Although Schaubroeck said it might seem obvious, women should always note any changes in their body or breasts, especially discoloration or lesions and have anything suspicious checked out.
She acknowledges that when she initially thought she might not survive, that would mean not seeing the birth of her fifth grandchild or Abby’s college graduation.
“When you hear you have cancer, you become a member of a club you never wanted to be in. You’re a lifetime member.”
More words from her former pastor, a cancer survivor, still resonate. He told Schaubroeck, “God will either take cancer away from you or take you away from the cancer.”
Anyone who receives a cancer diagnosis should reach out for help and find an Army, she suggested.
“I’ll be the first to volunteer.”
