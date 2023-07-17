Jennifer Mangino has a passion for early elementary education and teaching children with special needs and intellectual disabilities.
“Education is my passion,” Mangino said. “Special education is my heart.”
Mangino will soon open a facility for children to play and receive live-saving swimming lessons tailor-made for general and special education children.
“I’m really excited. (It’s) giving our community something safe, something fun,” Mangino said. “I’m excited to bring the community together.”
JBG Kids Zone will be located next to the First Choice Federal Credit Union on West State Street in Union Township. Mangino is owner and director of Kids Kingdom Prep Academy preschool and daycare next to St. Camillus Church in Neshannock Township.
On Thursday, township supervisors approved a lot consolidation request by Mangino for parcels at 2215 and 2219 W. State St. for the facility.
JBG will include an indoor play facility with a jungle gym, rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, an obstacle course, refreshments and more.
There will be two rooms for party rentals for up to 50 people per room.
Mangino said there will be a special once a month where one room can be rented for free for a party for a special education student.
The second component will be a swimming pool that will be used for Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) lessons to teach children and their families self-rescue aquatic skills to avoid drowning.
Mangino, a certified ISR instructor, will teach for children as young as six months up to 6 years old. She said drowning is one of the leading causes of fatalities for children ages four and younger.
“I’m excited to bring that to the community,” Mangino said. “Hopefully, it makes a huge impact.
Mangino said she will offer a limited amount of private memberships to have personal one-hour sessions, while teaching adaptive ISR lessons for special education children for free.
Mangino, who is a former special education teacher and the owner/director of the Kids Kingdom Preparatory Academy in Neshannock Township, said she wants to help out special education children as much as she can, as oftentimes there are turned away from facilities due to a lack of resources or knowledge from staff.
She hopes the facility will be open for business by the first of the year.
She added parents are required to stay with their children whether they attend the play area or the swimming lessons.
