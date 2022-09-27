Kids learn about the farm at Ag Encounter

Did you know that beef cows only give milk for their young, and dairy cows produce the milk that people drink?
These and other fun facts about the farm were part of the education fourth graders received Tuesday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds where they were bused from schools throughout Lawrence County to take part in Ag Encounter. The adventure is set up in 12 different subject stations to teach urban children about various aspects of farming, soil, raising livestock and where their food comes from every day.
Many children had never seen a live cow, pig, sheep or chicken. This week, they get to not only see them, they get the chance to pet most of the different breeds of animals — dairy cows, beef cows, sheep and pigs.
Christine Sherman, office manager of the Penn State Cooperative Extension Service, explained that the annual educational tradition, organized by the Extension Service, uses members of the Wilmington, Laurel and Mohawk FFAs and other volunteers to give the lectures as 12 different stations with 15 minute lectures about the raising of grains, wood, beef cattle, dairy cows, fruits, vegetables, bees and honey, poultry, pigs, sheep, soil and "meet the farmer."
Darlene Sansone, an educator with the Extension Service, explained that the program is geared for fourth graders.
"That's the grade we target, because it meets the fourth-grade science standards," she said.
The program is open to all school districts in the county.
Sherman said between Tuesday and Wednesday, fourth graders from seven Lawrence County school districts will have gone through the all-day event, with 378 children Tuesday and an anticipated 398 students on Wednesday. There also are some home-schooled children who participate, she said.
Ag Encounter was started in 2000 by Plain Grove dairy farmers Richard and Blanche Kind, both of whom are now deceased. This year, their grandson, Lane Kind, is teaching the "meet the farmer" station, explaining different aspects of farming.
He remembered how his grandparents at first would host Ag Encounter in the city, and his grandfather would dress up in layers of clothing that are typically worn on the farm. He would take off one layer at a time, explaining the significance of the clothing, Lane explained.
The event moved to the fairgrounds in 2003 where there is room for live animals in the exhibits.
Kind is involved with the family dairy operation now, which has 750 head of cows, 375 of which are in milk production.
"We have so many cows on our farm, that I can't name them all," Kind told the children during the lesson. That is why they have numbered ear tags, so he knows which cow is which.
"Cows are herd animals and they love to be in groups," he said.
Showing a picture of his farm's milk tank, Kind explained it holds 6,000 gallons of milk that fills up every two days and is shipped by truck off to the dairy.
Sherman explained Ag Encounter was pre-empted during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year it was created as a virtual program for teachers to offer in their classrooms.
"We're really excited that we get to do this face-to-face again," Sherman said.
