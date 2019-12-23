More than 25 children and their families hit the ice together at the North Street Pole rink on one of the last skating days before Christmas.
Some children spent their time learning to skate on “skating helpers” while others raced from one end of the rink to the other.
Some parents watched from the outside walls while others cautiously walked alongside their little ones.
Later on that evening, free horse-drawn wagon rides were available to skaters and others alike.
The rink, which is on the corner of East North and North Mill streets, opened on Nov. 23 and was started in 2017 by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. It will host one final weekend of skating from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $5 per person, but children 14 and under are free.
The 40-by-80-foot rink is equipped with areas to change into skates, tents for places to sit, a fire pit and concessions.
