A Union Township woman whose keys were stolen from the ignition of her car was startled Sunday night when she and her husband awoke to hear the car's engine start up.
Whoever had taken her keys about a week ago returned to steal the vehicle just before midnight, according to Union Township police. The culprits reportedly were three or four juveniles. They crashed the car into a tree after the woman and her husband ran outside with the husband waving a gun and saw the car leaving the driveway. He believes the teens, all aged 15 and 16, panicked when they saw the couple.
After the crash, they all took off running. The police searched for them throughout the night and managed to arrest them all, Union police Chief Mark Julian reported. They were taken to the station for questioning and will be charged by juvenile petition. The driver of the car, who is 16, will face a charge of theft of a motor vehicle, and the others will face charges of conspiracy.
Julian said the keys initially were stolen from the couple's car while it was parked in their driveway on Knox Avenue. At that time, someone took the keys but not the car.
The police received a call Sunday about a motor vehicle theft, and they responded to find the car crashed not far from the couple's home on their street, he said.
He said the couple came out of their house yelling and the husband had a gun but did not fire it.
"We got lucky," he said of finding the juveniles, all of whom live within the city of New Castle. "We got right on top of it."
He said they received a similar report a few weeks prior on the same street.
Julian is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked at night and to remove their keys and any other valuables.
