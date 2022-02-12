Lawrence County resident Nick Kerin announced this week his plans to run for state representative in the newly drawn 9th Legislative District as a Republican.
With nearly a decade of professional and government experience, Kerin said he will bring his experiences in both the public and private sectors to Harrisburg to push for policies that preserve constitutional liberties, limit the size and power of government, and rein in career politicians.
“I was raised to value hard work, commitment and integrity,” Kerin said in a news release. “We need more everyday citizens who share those values in Harrisburg. We have enough career politicians who are only concerned with preserving their precious perks and status quo.
“Real reform is needed to put a stop to the waste, corruption, and backroom deals that only hurt hard-working citizens and our communities.”
Kerin was previously the Ellwood City office manager and chief of staff for state Rep. Aaron Bernstine. He said he is running on a fiscal responsibility, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom platform. If elected, Kerin pledged to refuse taxpayer-funded per-diems and state cars offered to politicians.
“Now more than ever, it’s critical we preserve the God-given foundations on which our country was established. I will fight against any attempt to whittle away our Second amendment rights and those of the unborn,” Kerin said.
Prior to work in government, Kerin was a business consultant for local companies.
“I’ve seen firsthand how big government hurts families by taking more of our money and making life harder at every turn,” Kerin said. “It’s time to stop playing politics with people’s lives and livelihoods and get serious about making Pennsylvania a place where people want to live, work, and raise their families.”
The 9th District boundaries in the recently approved redistricting maps include the Lawrence County townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshonnock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.J.P., and South New Castle, as well as the City of New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.