WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania amusement park says its newest and biggest attraction will remain closed with no timetable for opening.
Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh says crews "are continuing work on some adjustments" to the Steel Curtain, which has been closed since Saturday.
The 4,000-foot-long coaster contains nine inversions, which park officials say is the most in North America, and the world's tallest inversion at 197 feet.
The park said on its Facebook site that maintenance crews are working with designer S&S Worldwide but can't say when the Steel Curtain will reopen.
When it does, the park says "stoppages and periodic closures" will remain possible due to the "newness, complexity and record-breaking nature" of the ride.
The park is located in West Mifflin, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.