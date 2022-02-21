FROM STAFF REPORTS
Republican John L. Kennedy on Friday announced his intention to seek election for the state House of Representatives in the 8th or 12th district, as determined by the final PA Congressional redistricting map.
Kennedy, 49, the son of former Butler County Commissioner James L. Kennedy and grandson of the late former Congressman H. Francis Kennedy, is a resident of Middlesex Township in southern Butler County. Middlesex Township will be in District 8 or 12, depending on a court ruling.
“Today, more than ever before, our community needs strong, consistent, and proven conservative voices in leadership roles,” Kennedy said. “For generations, my family has proudly stood up and spoken up to promote Republican principles. By any measure, I am ‘raised right’, and conservatism is my core. I intend to bring my demonstrated commitment to rock-solid conservative values to Harrisburg and to honor the legacy of my family, my community, and this great country.”
John is a life-long resident of Penn and Middlesex Townships and is a farmer and small-business owner, owning and operating an upland bird hunting preserve for nearly 30 years and a retail meats market co-op for more than 20 years.
He currently serves on the Mars Area School Board and is in his third year as its president. During his 11 years of school board service, he also has been active with the Mars Planet Foundation, the Butler County Vo-Tech and various other committee assignments.
Kennedy is active in Youth 4-H programs and was a Future Farmers of America (FFA) member and competitor, raising state and national champion livestock. He mentors inner-city youth and commits time to foster care and adoption causes. Kennedy said he is a pro-life candidate and, as an avid hunter, a fierce second amendment advocate. He said he supports medical freedom and is against government mandates. He said he’s committed to environmental stewardship through land preservation and stands in support of local natural fossil fuel resources.
John is husband to Valarie (Balchunas) for 25 years and father of three young adults. He is a member of Holy Sepulcher Parish and Mars Presbyterian Church. His website is KennedyForHouse.com.
The newly drawn 8th District includes the following Lawrence County municipalities: the townships of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, and Wayne; and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.
Other parts of the district include, in Butler County, the townships of Brady, Center, Clay, Connoquenessing, Forward, Franklin, Lancaster, Middlesex, Muddycreek, Penn, and Worth, and the boroughs of Connoquenessing, Portersville, Prospect, West Liberty and West Sunbury.
