PITTSBURGH – Kennedy Catholic High School’s head boys basketball coach resigned Monday after he was charged Friday with tax evasion by the Pennsylvania Western District Court.
Dustin R. Golub, was charged with three counts of tax evasion for understating his income from Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding LLC, 3744 New Castle Road, West Middlesex, the company he co-owns with his wife.
According to documents filed in the case, the federal government alleges that Golub understated his income by $764,731 for 2016, by $1,483,371 for 2017 and by $1,543,789 for 2018.
Each of the three counts is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A filing at the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, indicates Golub waived his right to prosecution by indictment and consented to prosecution by information, which means the filing does not need a grand jury’s vote.
Golub, who was hired in July at Kennedy Catholic, was in his first season coaching the Golden Eagles, only two years removed from the last of four consecutive state boys basketball championships from 2016-2019.
As of Monday, Kennedy Catholic had a 15-2 record this season
He submitted his resignation Monday, citing personal reasons for stepping down.
KC’s athletic director, John Niemi, declined to comment on Golub’s resignation and referred to a press release the school issued Monday.
“We would like to thank Coach Dustin for his service and best of luck moving forward,” the school said in the press release.
Kennedy named the assistant boys basketball coach Ryan Anderton as interim head coach effective immediately.
