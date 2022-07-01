A year ago, dwindling finances and enrollment prompted Holy Spirit Parish to shut down its school.
The parish worked out a plan for transportation and tuition support to send many of its Holy Spirit Academy students to St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage. The school is part of the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools and the Shenango Valley Catholic School System.
On Friday, though, Kennedy Catholic issued a statement indicating that its schools now may be dealing with some financial challenges of their own.
The emailed statement, sent by Elizabeth Yanelli-Shreckengost, SVCSS board chair, says that “Like many organizations, the Shenango Valley Catholic School System (SVCSS) has been adversely affected by the COVID-19. SVCSS is working very hard to ensure it has the resources needed for the 2022-23 academic year, as well as plans to develop a sustainable future.
“At this point, it remains an internal matter while school families, staff, board members and diocesan administrators collaborate to determine the best path forward for Catholic education in the Shenango Valley. We will have no further comment while our full energy remains focused on several essential tasks before us, but we expect to have a more detailed public statement available in early August.”
Approximately 40 former Holy Spirit Academy students just completed their first year at St. John Paul II. It is not known how many other county students are enrolled in Kennedy Catholic’s junior and senior high grades.
