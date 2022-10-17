“It’s not a United States. It’s a ‘divided states.’”
That’s how U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) described the current state of U.S. politics ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Kelly, who is seeking his seventh term in office, is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District.
Kelly believes that this nation is at a critical state in its history, believing that a “radical minority” of electorates is running the country into the ground with its policies.
“The culture that we grew up in is gone now,” Kelly said. “I’m surprised everyone is not outraged.”
DOMESTIC ENERGY KEY
Kelly said it is vital for the nation, particularly Pennsylvania, to take advantage of its vast natural resources it has at its disposal.
He said Pennsylvania can be “the Saudi Arabia of America” with its abundance of natural gas,
Kelly said the key to revitalizing the economy is by addressing America’s energy crisis instead of relying on one or two places in the world for oil.
Once the energy crisis is solved, he said, goods and services will be able to be produced more efficiently domestically.
He is also against the notion that using natural gas and fossil fuels like coal are bad for the environment, stating many power plants and coal factories are using energy efficient materials and “clean coal.”
Kelly also believes it is important for the nation to produce more domestically overall, rather than ship from other countries for a “cheaper product,” at the expense of American jobs.
“We put ourselves out of business,” Kelly said. “It’s not foreign competition, it’s American stupidity.”
Kelly also said he wants to the nation to invest in “real infrastructure,” like roads, runways, and bridges, which is a “builder” in jobs.
POLICY OVER PARTY
While Kelly said he loves his district, he said he hates going to Washington D.C. because he feels whoever is in the minority party has no real say in policy making.
He said everything in D.C. is polarized, where electors are more concerned about their political party over policies that would benefit the public.
“It’s not a pure democracy,” Kelly said. “It’s driven by a false narrative. The smallest voice deserves to be acknowledged.”
Kelly said those who come into Congress more concerned about pure politics in the hopes of being reelected, rather than making worthwhile policy decisions, should resign.
Kelly believes residents should not be afraid to go against or vote against their party if the opposing candidate has stronger and more beneficial policies.
He also believes that many voters lost their faith in the integrity of the country’s election system over the results of the 2020 presidential election, and believes that provisions in Pennsylvania’s Voting Act 77 are unconstitutional, such as no-excuse mail-in voting. That, he said, should be implemented by an amendment to the state Constitution.
BEST SERVICE
Kelly said he is proud of the work and dedication his staff of all three of his offices provide. Kelly has offices in Erie, Sharon and Butler.
He said, before the COVID-19 pandemic, his offices were ranked in the top three for all 535 members of Congress for three consecutive terms.
“We provide the best constituent service around,” Kelly said.
Kelly said his staff will continue to help the people of District 16 thoroughly if reelected, and said residents should look at his accomplishments through his 12 years of service.
