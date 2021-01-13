From staff reports
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) for the second time voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon.
The House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, 232-197, on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol last week. Ten Republican representatives joined with the Democrat members of the House in voting to impeach. Kelly's 16th District includes parts of Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties.
“I don't believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense when he told those at the rally to protest peacefully and make their voices heard," Kelly said in a statement. "He did not tell them to commit violence, and he and all of Congress have rightfully condemned the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol."
Kelly condemned the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Earlier that morning, he expressed support for pro-Trump marchers convening in Washington, D.C., calling it "awesome" and "phenomenal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.