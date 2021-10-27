U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Ranking Member of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee, will participate in a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) focusing on IRS Surveillance on Thursday at 10 a.m.
This discussion builds upon a roundtable Kelly led earlier this week focused on IRS surveillance. It also continues an extensive series of discussions held by McCarthy highlighting the most egregious provisions of the reconciliation bill.
Participants include Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Eric Bruen, President and CEO of Desert Valleys FCU in California and Warren Hudak, Owner of Hudak & Company.
The roundtable will stream at this link.
