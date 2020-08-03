U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will host a live telephone town hall at 4 p.m. Monday.
Kelly said this town hall, will be determined by incoming questions and are likely to include the coronavirus pandemic, economic relief, tax return processing and other issues of the day.
“I invite all residents of the 16th Congressional District to participate in our third telephone town hall of the year,” Kelly said. “This event is an opportunity for western Pennsylvanians to ask questions and hear answers on the issues that matter most to them.”
For questions relating to pandemic economic relief and taxes, representatives from the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Small Business Administration will be on the line.
The call-in number to participate is (855) 531-1063.
