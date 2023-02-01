WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) will hold a live telephone town hall addressing the 2023 tax filing season on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Kelly will be joined by officials from the Internal Revenue Service and the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, also known as the Taxpayer Advocate Service, who will help to answer constituents' questions.
"Navigating the federal government can be a challenge for anyone, but it can be especially challenging when filing your taxes," Kelly said. "The goal of this tele-town hall is to help constituents across Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District file their taxes effectively and efficiently. I encourage anyone with questions or in need of assistance to join us and to learn more."
Those wanting to participate can dial in at (855) 531-1063 or can watch a livestream at facebook.com/MikeKellyPA and kelly.house.gov/live.
