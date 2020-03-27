U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement on Friday.
Kelly said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week and consulted his doctor, who ordered a test. His results came back positive Friday afternoon.
"When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician," Kelly said from his home in Butler. "My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital. My test came back positive this afternoon. Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care. My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover. Additionally, my staff is tele-working and still available to constituents who need assistance."
Kelly, a Republican from Butler, represents Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
While awaiting his test results, Kelly was not in Washington, D.C. for the House vote on the third coronavirus relief package. Had he been present, he said he would have voted in favor of the CARES Act.
