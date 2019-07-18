In a Tuesday afternoon interview with VICE News, Congressman Mike Kelly said he was “a person of color” when asked about his response to President Donald J. Trump’s early Sunday tweets telling four minority Congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us.”
Trump’s comments were directed at four Democratic congresswomen known as "The Squad" — Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Omar is a naturalized citizen, while the latter three were born in America.
“You know, they talk about people of color," Kelly said to VICE. "I’m a person of color."
He continued, “I’m white. I’m an Anglo Saxon. People say things all the time, but I don’t get offended,”
Kelly, who is white and noted someone with his name can't be from anywhere but Ireland, has drawn both ire and support from county political leaders.
The veteran legislator, who represents Pennsylvania's 16th congressional district which includes Erie, Mercer, Crawford, Lawrence and Butler counties, issued a statement yesterday afternoon clarifying his remarks.
“The reporter’s tweet mischaracterized our conversation and my broader point: We’re all created equal,” Kelly said. “It’s time to stop fixating on our differences and focus on what unites us.
“My broader point in the 5-minute long exchange was apparently lost, so let me say it again: It’s time to stop fixating on our differences – particularly our superficial ones — and focus on what unites us. Attempts by Democrats and the media to divide and define us by race are harmful to our nation’s strength. We need to elevate our level of discussion, and I believe most Americans agree.”
Paul Stefano, who serves as chair of the Lawrence County Democrats, said Kelly’s comments, along with those of the president, are “sad and appalling.”
“It was directed at four Congresswomen and four citizens, three native born,” Stefano said. “They, like many Americans, have roots from elsewhere and nobody should be told to 'go back' from where they came.
“This the the nation of immigrants and it is great because of the diversity immigration brings. If President Trump views these four citizens this way, how does he view the rest of us? What is the criteria that he uses to determine who can stay and who cannot? What authority does he have to make that determination?”
Stefano went on to say, “this vitriol would have been directed at my family and many others here in Lawrence County 100 years ago … again, sad and appalling.”
Gale Measel, who serves as chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party Committee, called Kelly an “American patriot, just like our President Trump.”
“They both are doing the hard work we elected them to do,” Measel said of the men. “We are a country of laws. Why don’t the Democrats want to abide by and enforce the laws?
“They are making the president, law enforcement officials, ICE and all members of Congress that support the laws look like villains — while they are the ones that are wrong.”
Measel blamed Democrats for “dividing, denying, and deflecting all the problems and blaming the Republicans.”
“That hurried exchange was neither the right place nor the appropriate time to get an accurate in-depth position from my Congressman Mike Kelly — whom I stand with proudly,” Measel said. “As usual, the news was taken out of context by the liberal, false news trend. No surprise!
Measel then said, “All legal Americans are just that — Americans. Don’t confuse the illegal people crossing our border as Americans!”
For Angela Valvano, who serves as vice chair of the Lawrence County Democrats, there is a greater issue at play.
“The question as to whether or not Donald Trump's tweet towards Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib is racist and discriminatory has already been answered resoundingly,” Valvano said. “The words of the president are so bigoted and contrary to the spirit of America that we actually have federal laws in place to address them in the workplace!”
Valvano said she felt the president singling out “four brown-skinned women” only “points to the true racist intent of the statement.”
Valvano did take issue with Kelly’s comment that he is a “person of color.”
“Congressman Mike Kelly's dunderheaded and tone-deaf comment to VICE News about being ‘a person of color’ because he is white is at first glance just cringeworthy,” Valvano said. “Your initial instinct is to roll your eyes and sigh, and say, ‘Oh, he's so out of touch. He has to go.’
“These things are true. What Mike Kelly's statement really illuminates, however, is the lengths of self delusion and cognitive dissonance that he and other Republican House members must go to in order to keep riding the Trump Train.”
“Our Congressional district needs a representative who can and will think for themselves, and will work to represent all of their constituency,” Valvano said. “Mike Kelly is a lap dog and rubber stamp. We deserve better.”
