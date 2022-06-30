Even Congressman are feeling the downshift of the auto market.

A Butler native and businessman, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, owns a total of three dealerships just outside of Pittsburgh in Butler and Uniontown.

Like other dealerships, he said his auto businesses are having a difficult time getting products from manufacturers.

COVID-19 hammered the entire automotive industry causing disruptions in the supply chain and production. Automakers said they continue to dig out of that deep hole for parts, such as computer chips.

“We don’t have the domestic supply here,’’ Kelly said. “We rely way too much on foreign products to make parts for us.’’

He acknowledged foreign-based automakers are dominating the global market.

“Dealers don’t make decisions on who builds the cars,’’ Kelly said.

Why don’t American companies produce in America anymore? It’s about board of directors and profits, Kelly said. He brought up the former Lordstown, Ohio, General Motors facility that employed thousands — manufacturing jobs lost or sent overseas because companies went for cheaper costs.

“A lot of what we’re doing today, I think it’s short-sighted,” Kelly said. “I want the stuff built here. I think we build it better. We may not build it cheaper, but I’d rather go long-term and say I want everyone who’s raising a family and supporting a community, a church, a school to have good jobs.”

Story continues below video

In touring his district, which includes, Mercer, Lawrence, Erie and Crawford counties, he said the top issue among residents is the economy. and soaring gas and food prices since spring are creating run-away inflation.

A major culprit, Kelly said, is the Biden administration allowing domestic oil production to dive.

“We used to be energy independent,’’ he said.

Kelly said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the problem, but Russia is not the sole reason for higher energy costs.

“We got off on that path on Jan. 20, 2021,” Kelly said. “The idea that somehow this magically popped up and people in the energy business are looking to make profits. That’s an easy thing to deflect to.”

Kelly also doubled-down on denying he had any involvement in an alleged attempt of election fraud to change the presidential election results run through Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s office.

Allegations surfaced that Johnson, a Republican, and his aids attempted to hand fake elector votes to Vice President Mike Pence to help secure a win for President Trump.

Last week Johnson told a Wisconsin radio host a fake elector document meant to reach Pence allegedly originated with Kelly. But Kelly has adamantly denied any knowledge or involvement in the alleged scheme.

Johnson has been hounded by reporters for changing his story over the past week.

“I’ve haven’t had a conversation with Johnson in a decade,’’ a bristling Kelly said.