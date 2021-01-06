Kelly recounts chaotic day in Capitol

Rioters supporting President Donald J. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, disrupting what was to have been the last step in ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's November election victory.
In a statement in mid-afternoon, after attackers had forced members of Congress to evacuate their chambers and killed a woman, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly appealed for calm.
"We know there is a lot of anger over this election and what’s happening in America, but this is not who we are," said Kelly, a Republican backer of the president. "We resolve our disputes peacefully under the rule of law. This must stop now."
Kelly, who represents Lawrence County in the House, said he and his staff were unhurt, and credited Capitol police for their quick action to keep him and other elected officials safe.
Hours earlier, on Wednesday morning, Kelly, R-16, Butler, expressed support for the pro-Trump marchers.
"I think it's awesome," Kelly said. "I think they're absolutely phenomenal."
Kelly said he didn't think the pro-Trump demonstration were supposed to be marching anywhere near Capitol Hill.
However, a mob of rioters broke into the Capitol Building Wednesday afternoon as members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Kelly, and Senate convened to ratify results of the Electoral College tally. The rioters outnumbered police, according to reports from the scene.
Wednesday's demonstration, which turned into a riot, had been planned for weeks as a last-ditch "Stop the Steal" event, the name for a movement to overturn Biden's victory, which Trump and his supporters claimed was illegitimate.
Democrats blamed Trump for encouraging violence among the mob assembled Wednesday.
"This is a heartbreaking day for our whole country. Violent extremists, spurred onward by President Trump and his enablers, have attacked our sacred democracy and our Congress," Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills. "We know this is not who we are, and we cannot allow this repugnant behavior to continue to infect our politics."
On Wednesday morning, hours before the attack, Kelly predicted that the demonstrators would receive less media sympathy than Black Lives Matter protests last summer and fall.
"If you want to see a double standard, you watch how these things are covered," said the six-term congressman.
As an example, he cited a protest Monday outside the home of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. Hawley, who had said he planned to file official objections Wednesday to electoral votes for Biden.
The Associated Press reported that Hawley said protesters stormed his house while he wasn't home and threatened his wife and newborn daughter. Hawley was in Washington at the time.
“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”
Police said the protest was peaceful and never threatened Hawley's wife and daughter, the Associated Press reported. No arrests were made.
Kelly said he didn't think the protest at Hawley's home was benign.
"Those were just friendly people. They just wanted to see the baby, maybe drop off a baby gift," he said sarcastically.
