U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, both are authors of abortion legislation dubbed the “Heartbeat Bill.”
While similar, Kelly’s (R-16) legislation would carve out exceptions for the health of a mother while Mastriano’s has no such exceptions.
“We think there’s something in the middle,” Kelly said of H.R. 705, also known as the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2021. “’Heartbeat’ would cover something like two-thirds of abortions that take place, with exception of the mother’s health. It’s always about life.”
Kelly, during a wide-ranging interview at the New Castle News on Tuesday, described a meeting he had with the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia shortly after the Butler Republican was elected to Congress in 2010. Scalia, Kelly said, described Roe v. Wade as a decision that led to states skirting their responsibility to create legislation and that the case should never have gone to the Supreme Court in the first place.
The proposed legislation won’t be acted on until Congress’s first session of 2023 because Democrats currently control the House of Representatives in Washington.
The bill, as it’s currently written and could be amended, would outlaw abortions nationwide “without a check for a fetal heartbeat or if a fetal heartbeat is detectable.”
A fetal heartbeat can be detected by around five to six weeks after conception, according to the American Pregnancy Association, a national health organization that promotes reproductive and pregnancy wellness and advocates for pregnancy and family health issues.
Kelly’s bill would fine and/or imprison for up to five years any physician who performs an abortion either without first checking for a heartbeat or performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detectable. In any instance, the mother has no liability and won’t face a penalty in the proposed legislation.
“I understand a pregnancy doesn’t always happen when the mother would like it to happen, but there is an adoption option that is out there,” Kelly said. “We’ve worked on that for many years too to make sure people know that.”
In the state legislature, Mastriano, meanwhile, is an author of Senate Bill 378 of 2021. The state senator from Franklin County’s legislation has no exceptions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
“That baby deserves a right to life whether it is conceived in incest or rape or there are concerns otherwise for the mom,” Mastriano said to the New Castle News at a May primary campaign stop in Neshannock Township.
Kelly, on Tuesday, said he’s read Mastriano’s comments on abortion.
“That’s his position,” Kelly said. “There’s no piece of legislation that is perfect for everybody. We offer a view that we have a lot of agreement on.”
