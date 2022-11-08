U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly on a final campaign lap through western Pennsylvania on Tuesday expressed his disappointment in the energy decisions he says President Joe Biden has dealt the American people.
Kelly (R-16), 74, of Butler defeated Democrat opponent, Dan Pastore of Erie County, according to unofficial tallies Tuesday evening. The Associated Press called the race for Kelly at 10:56 p.m.
Accompanied by two of his aides, Kelly made a stop Tuesday afternoon at Pearson Park in Neshannock Township, where he was greeted at the polls by political supporter and fellow Republican Gale E. Measel Jr., and Sen. Michele Brooks, a Republican candidate for reelection to her seat.
“This has been an odd year,” Kelly said upon his arrival. “My opponent doesn’t seem to campaign at all. It’s as though he has adhered to the Biden model.”
In an impassioned interview, the congressman expounded on how disappointed he is to see what he believes is the country deteriorating under the Biden administration.
“Seventy to 80 percent of us feel the country is going in the wrong direction,” he said. He blames “this domestic energy thing. I don’t know why the president would shut down (American reserves) and go to the worst actors in the world.”
Kelly said on Tuesday afternoon he was optimistic about the election outcome, “but I’m sad, also, because a lot of our people are just under the gun right now. The cost of living is just driving them off the charts. The cost of everything has gone up, we’re going into the winter months, and they’re wondering, ‘Geez, am I going to be able to heat my house and still be able to eat?”
He attributes the rising prices and cost of living to the energy surge.
“Shutting down domestic energy has crippled our country,” the incumbent said. “We have to open up all the reserves that we have. I’m talking about everything we have access to, be it petroleum, natural gas, oil or coal. We have all kinds of assets. We are blessed with natural resources that no other country has. We were the leading producer 20 months ago. Then President Biden came into office and shut it all down. The question is, ‘Why? Why would you hurt the American people by doing something like that?’”
Kelly believes that former President Donald Trump understood how markets worked “and how blessed we were as a nation. (Trump) said, ‘we’ll have the strongest military in the world, we’ll be the biggest producer of energy in the world and we will become a manufacturing giant again, and we will be safer because of it.’”
The Biden administration came in and they wiped out all of those things and made the United States to become “dependent on the worst people in the world,” he said.
“We can never give up on this government,” Kelly emphasized. “At the end of the day, the faith, trust and confidence that people have to have in their government is key, and when they lose that, everything is lost. and 1 1/2 million men and women in uniform have given their lives to make sure we have that same model of government. We cannot give up on it, we just can’t give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.