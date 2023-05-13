U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) is requesting funding for two Lawrence County projects from the 2024 Community Project Funding.
One is for PennDOT to receive $2.5 million for the restoration work of Route 158 and North Jefferson Street in New Wilmington and the other is for the Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department to receive $375,000 to help purchase a new vehicle.
“One of the biggest needs we have seen across western Pennsylvania is more funding for our local volunteer fire departments,” Kelly said.
A final list of projects is expected to be announced later this year.
